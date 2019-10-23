'Problematic Men' to return, Park Kyung leaving panel

tvN's 'Problematic Men' will be returning for a new season!



On October 23, 'Problematic Men' revealed a new season is in the works, and Park Kyung and Tyler Rasch will not be returning as part of the panel. The producers stated, "We thank Park Kyung and Tyler Rasch who've solved many problems together with 'Problematic Men'. The producers plan to return with another generation of Park Kyung and Tyler Rasch in a new season."



Jung Hyun Moo, Ha Suk Jin, Kim Ji Suk, and Lee Jang Won will continue on as part of the new season's panel.

