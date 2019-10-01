3

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

Park Na Rae to take hiatus after hospitalization

AKP STAFF

Park Na Rae is taking a hiatus due to health issues.

On September 30, reports revealed the entertainer was told by doctors her health had been severely impacted by a stressful schedule, and her label has followed up by announcing she'll be taking a hiatus until October 6. Park Na Rae underwent hospitalization from the 30th to the morning of October 1 for unrevealed health issues. 

One rep stated, "It seems Park Na Rae's health has really suffered because of her busy schedule. She'll be taking a break this week as her doctor advised. We ask for understanding from TV programs and events as it's a health issue. She will be able to attend the event scheduled for the 15th." Park Na Rae will be holding the press conference for her upcoming Netflix original 'Park Na Rae's Glamour Warning' on the 15th, a day before the show premieres.  

Viewers know Park Na Rae as a panelist on variety shows like 'I Live Alone' and 'Amazing Saturday'.

Get well soon, Park Na Rae!

  1. Park Na Rae
1 2,937 Share 100% Upvoted

1

townmew319 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Awful :( Wishing a speedy recovery!

Share
Park Na Rae
Park Na Rae to take hiatus after hospitalization
39 minutes ago   1   2,883
Cha Eun Woo, Bang Yong Guk, Taeyang, Taeil , Hyunsik, D.O., Xiumin, Bomin, Doojoon, Kim Jin Hwan, Junhoe, L, JBJ, Jung Se Woon, Kihyun, Yuta, ONEUS, Rainz, Seungkwan, Youngbin, Minho, Jaehyun, Ryeowook, Eunhyuk, Changmin, Sunyoul, N, Lee Dae Hwi, Bae Jin Young, Kang Seung Yoon
Male idols with perfect handwriting
10 hours ago   5   7,420
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
[Song & MV Review] Jessi – 'Who Dat B'
11 hours ago   0   1,196

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND