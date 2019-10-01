Park Na Rae to take hiatus after hospitalization

Park Na Rae is taking a hiatus due to health issues.



On September 30, reports revealed the entertainer was told by doctors her health had been severely impacted by a stressful schedule, and her label has followed up by announcing she'll be taking a hiatus until October 6. Park Na Rae underwent hospitalization from the 30th to the morning of October 1 for unrevealed health issues.

One rep stated, "It seems Park Na Rae's health has really suffered because of her busy schedule. She'll be taking a break this week as her doctor advised. We ask for understanding from TV programs and events as it's a health issue. She will be able to attend the event scheduled for the 15th." Park Na Rae will be holding the press conference for her upcoming Netflix original 'Park Na Rae's Glamour Warning' on the 15th, a day before the show premieres.



Viewers know Park Na Rae as a panelist on variety shows like 'I Live Alone' and 'Amazing Saturday'.



Get well soon, Park Na Rae!

