AKMU's Chanhyuk says fellow soldiers weren't excited when sister Suhyun visited

AKMU's Chanhyuk says fellow soldiers weren't excited when his sister Suhyun visited.



On the October 1st episode of 'Cultwo Show', DJ Kim Tae Kyun asked, "When your younger sister visited you in the military, didn't everyone go crazy?" Chanhyuk responded simply, "No, they didn't," and Suhyun added, "I thought they would get excited, but they didn't."



Suhyun continued, "They were all standing in form. At times, a high-ranking soldier would come and ask for an autograph, but that's it." Her brother explained, "To be honest, there were junior soldiers who said they liked Suhyun, and she had a lot of fans. They didn't let it show though."



In related news, Chanhyuk was officially discharged from his military service this past May, and AKMU made a comeback with "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love".