NU'EST is dashing in blue for their newest individual and group teaser images for their upcoming mini-album 'The Table'.

The boys rock the casual but preppy look in denim and pastel blues. These photos are titled 'Forenoon' version, indicating that there will be different concept photos to come in the near future!

'The Table' is NU'EST's 7th mini-album. Stay tuned for more updates! Meanwhile, check out the photos below.