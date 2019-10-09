Nichkhun stuns with his soft, gentlemanly aura in '1st Look'

2PM's Nichkhun stunned with the soft, yet charismatic aura of a pure gentleman in his recent '1st Look' pictorial!

For this special 'KCON 2019 Thailand' coverage edition of '1st Look', Nichkhun wore the maturity and class of a host of a top-class Hallyu event and ceremony. Despite a selection of minimal fall mens' styles like an all-black suit and monotone sweaters, Nichkhun still wowed with his pure skin, excellent physique, etc.

Check out some of his cuts below! Meanwhile, Nichkhun recently appeared in the role of Rottip in tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles Part 3'.