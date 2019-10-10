BTS renew their contract with 'KOREA YAKULT' for new version of 'BTS Cold Brew'

BTS have chosen to renew their contract with 'KOREA YAKULT', soon launching a brand new, 2019 version of 'Cold Brew by Babinski BTS Package'!

Back in August of 2018, 'KOREA YAKULT' launched a special series of cold brew and hot brew beverages featuring illustrated BTS members, with rave response from consumers. But this year's new and improved 'BTS Cold Brew' will have the members' actual jacket photos on the bottles and packages, expecting an even bigger response from ARMYs in Korea and overseas!

Set for launch this October 14, 'Cold Brew by Babinski BTS Special Package' will feature the BTS members' jacket images from 'Map of The Soul: Persona'. A new and improved 'Hot Brew' package will soon follow this winter.



Who wants to try this 'BTS Cold Brew'?