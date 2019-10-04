Ha Sung Woon sparks up love in 'Dream of a Dream' MV teaser

Ha Sung Woon has dropped his music video teaser for "Dream of a Dream".
In the MV teaser, Ha Sung Woon and a mysterious woman light up sparks on the beach. "Dream of a Dream" is the first single of this year's 'Fever Music 2019', and it was composed and produced by Yoon Sang.
Check out Ha Sung Woon's "Dream of a Dream" MV teaser above!
