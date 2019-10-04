3

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Ha Sung Woon sparks up love in 'Dream of a Dream' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Ha Sung Woon has dropped his music video teaser for "Dream of a Dream".

In the MV teaser, Ha Sung Woon and a mysterious woman light up sparks on the beach. "Dream of a Dream" is the first single of this year's 'Fever Music 2019', and it was composed and produced by Yoon Sang.

Check out Ha Sung Woon's "Dream of a Dream" MV teaser above!


  1. Ha Sung Woon
  2. DREAM OF A DREAM
0 604 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND