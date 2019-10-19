Netizens LOL at the bride's reaction to the life-size Kang Daniel cutout at her wedding

The Internet has done it once again. On October 19, a Tweeter user posted a picture of her friend's wedding and it quickly went viral. She brought a life-size Kang Daniel cutout to the wedding and netizens are loving the bride's reaction to this unusual wedding gift for her.



Some netizen comments include: "Who is the groom in this picture? lol", "Who is she marrying lmao", "Honestly, I'd do the same", "This is the perfect gift for a wedding".





Congratulations to the newlyweds