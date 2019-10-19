9

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Netizens LOL at the bride's reaction to the life-size Kang Daniel cutout at her wedding

The Internet has done it once again. On October 19, a Tweeter user posted a picture of her friend's wedding and it quickly went viral. She brought a life-size Kang Daniel cutout to the wedding and netizens are loving the bride's reaction to this unusual wedding gift for her.  

Some netizen comments include: "Who is the groom in this picture? lol", "Who is she marrying lmao", "Honestly, I'd do the same", "This is the perfect gift for a wedding". 


Congratulations to the newlyweds, and leave comments below if you also had a good chuckle!

primazaza571 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

The groom suddenly only became an attendee of the wedding ceremony xD

dacry23120 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Haahahah I want a real size Kang Daniel standee in my wedding too 😂😂

