47 minutes ago

Rapper Dok2 reportedly under investigation for tax evasion

Rapper Dok2 is reportedly under investigation for tax evasion.

According to reports, the Office of National Tax Administration began investigating Dok2 and 122 other high-income earners for tax evasion on October 16. Insiders are saying the rapper's investigation will continue until early November. 

It's said that due to Dok2's well-known extravagant lifestyle, a few citizens requested a tax investigation into the rapper on the official petition website of the government executive office Blue House last year. The rapper was also previously revealed to make 2 billion Won ($1,716,489 USD) a year. However, it's unknown as to whether the citizen requests had any part in the ongoing tax evasion investigation.  

Stay tuned for updates on Dok2's tax investigation.

