Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AB6IX win #1 + Performances from October 17th 'KCON 2019 Thailand x M Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


This week's episode featured performances from 'KCON 2019 Thailand x M Countdown', which was held on September 28-29 at the Impact Arena Exhibition Center. 

As for the winners, AB6IX and ATEEZ were the nominees, but it was AB6IX who took the win with "Blind for Love". Congrats to AB6IX!

Artists who performed include AB6IXATEEZ, Boy Story, BVNDIT, Kim Chung Ha, EVERGLOW, (G)I-DLE, Golden Child, GOT7, ITZY, IZ*ONE, Kim Jae Hwan, Nature, ONEUS, Stray Kids, The Boyz, VERIVERY, and X1.

Check out the performances below!

