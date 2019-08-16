Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Nam Tae Hyun makes first public appearance after his cheating scandal + netizens react coldly

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
credit: Newsen

Nam Tae Hyun has made his first public appearance after his cheating scandal at the 2019 K-WORLD FESTA concert on August 16. He was seen wearing a red and black outfit complemented by a pale foundation and dark eyeshadow. 

However, netizens reacted coldly towards his appearance, stating: 


"What is up with his makeup... my eyes..."

"Ugly and looks like he's a jerk."

"His make up makes me want to throw up."

"Is he even a celebrity?"
"Korean zombie."


It seems like the public opinion of Nam Tae Hyun has decreased following allegations from former girlfriend Jang Jae In that he was cheating on her with another woman. What are your thoughts on this? 

  1. Nam Tae Hyun
4 4,921 Share 56% Upvoted

4

Ohboy695,533 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I like the outfit.

Share

1

Blue1683 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Ugly face and ugly heart. Yuck!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO, f(x), ITZY, Pentagon, Red Velvet, Seventeen, SISTAR, TWICE
8 Kpop Groups That Slayed The Summer Concept
43 minutes ago   0   2,071
FANATICS
[MV & ALBUM REVIEW] FANATICS – 'The Six'
2 hours ago   0   334

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND