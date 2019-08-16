Nam Tae Hyun makes first public appearance after his cheating scandal + netizens react coldly

﻿ ﻿ credit: Newsen

Nam Tae Hyun has made his first public appearance after his cheating scandal at the 2019 K-WORLD FESTA concert on August 16. He was seen wearing a red and black outfit complemented by a pale foundation and dark eyeshadow.

However, netizens reacted coldly towards his appearance, stating:





"What is up with his makeup... my eyes..."

"Ugly and looks like he's a jerk."

"His make up makes me want to throw up."

"Is he even a celebrity?"

"Korean zombie."





It seems like the public opinion of Nam Tae Hyun has decreased following allegations from former girlfriend Jang Jae In that he was cheating on her with another woman. What are your thoughts on this?