MONSTA X reveal 8-song tracklist for 'Follow: Find You'





MONSTA X have dropped a loaded tracklist for their comeback mini album, 'Follow: Find You'!





The group's latest mini album is set to contain a total of 8 tracks including an intro song "Find You" as well as title track "Follow", "MONSTA TRUCK", "U R", "Disaster", "Burn It Up", "Mirror", and "See You Again". As you can see in each track's info below, Jooheon participated in composing and writing the final track "See You Again", while I.M participated in composing and writing "U R", and Wonho participated in composing and writing "Mirror".





Stay tuned for more of MONSTA X's exciting teasers, leading up to their full comeback on October 28!



