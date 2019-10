NEWSEN

Jessica is making headlines with her unique fashion sense. The idol turned fashion mogul appeared at a W Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Charity Event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno-gu, Seoul on October 25th.

Netizens have been marveling at her beauty, stating:

"The dress is really pretty."

"She's so pretty! What a legend."

"Sica is so pretty."

What do you think? Check out the rest of the shots below.

NEWSEN