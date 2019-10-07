3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Kyuhyun reveals he's looking to 'meet someone naturally' + Lee Yong Jin pokes fun

On the October 7 broadcast of tvN's 'The Salty Tour', (also known as 'Cheap Tour'), model Han Hye Jin asked Super Junior's Kyuhyun about his relationship preferences!

While playing a game where the cast members and guests had to correctly guess the meanings of new slang terms popular with young people, Han Hye Jin asked Kyuhyun, "Are you 'JaManChu' (meaning, 'seeking to meet someone naturally rather than through blind dates, dating apps, etc')?" 

Flustered, Kyuhyun had a hard time understanding that the question was directed at him. He then revealed, "Yes, I am, but if I were truly looking to meet someone naturally, then I would have to meet someone here." Han Hye Jin refuted, "It doesn't have to be here. You go to music programs, you do so many other programs,..." 

Here, comedian Lee Yong Jin butted in with, "So I heard that you were spotted hanging out with (actress) Jin Se Yeon in Yangpyeong," causing laughter among the cast members! (Jin Se Yeon appeared as a fellow trip organizer with Kyuhyun on a previous episode of 'Salty Tour'.) Kyuhyun, raising his voice at the blatant lie, warned Lee Yong Jin, "Please stop lying on broadcast!" 

Lee Yong Jin only shrugged and argued, "If it's not true, then just say it's not true; don't raise your voice!" But until the end, Kyuhyun fumed, "The viewers will misunderstand!"

27 minutes ago

Kyu has cause to be concerned. Fans can be very sensitive and the actress could suffer from the rumor.

