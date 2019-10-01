Korean golfer Bio Kim banned for three years after flipping off a fan over phone camera noise

Former PGA Tour golfer Bio Kim lost his temper after he heard a patron snap a picture using a cellphone.

Bio Kim was on the 16th hole of the final round at the Golf Zone County Sunsan for the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open. During the middle of his swing, a patron in the crowd snapped a photo, and the noise caused Bio Kim to mishit his drive.

Bio Kim proceeded to give the middle finger to the patron and slammed his driver into the ground in frustration. He was subsequently hit with a three-year ban from playing in the Korean Tour.

Prior to the ban, Bio Kim was the top money-earner on the Korean tour with two victories in 2019.

Although he proceeded to win the tournament and apologized afterwards, the Korea Professional Golfers' Association announced that Kim would be suspended for three years and would also be fined 10 million KRW ($8,350). During a press conference, the golfer got on his knees to apologize before the press.

Gotta be one of the wildest stories of the year: The Korean Tour money leader has been suspended for three years … for flipping off the crowd!https://t.co/S6eUpJzXkZ pic.twitter.com/htPXILKr6z — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) October 1, 2019

It is not clear if this ban prevents him from joining other PGA tours across Asia.