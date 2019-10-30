Kim Gun Mo to stay on the cast of 'My Little Old Boy' after marriage news

Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo recently announced that he was getting married, and to many viewers' relief, it has also been revealed that he would not be leaving the cast of JTBC show 'My Little Old Boy' yet.

The show focuses on the reactions of mothers towards their sons' and daughters' single lives and Kim Gun Mo is the first member of the cast to get married. The news took many by surprise as no hint of his relationship was made on the show.

The representatives of the show have announced that Kim Gun Mo's continued appearance on the show is yet to be determined and that he has not officially left yet.