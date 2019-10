Taeyeon is breaking album sales records with her most recent album 'Purpose'.

The incredibly talented vocalist has broken major records and surpassed 100,000 sales of her album on Hanteo within 2 days, making history as the first female soloist to do so.

#Taeyeon sets a new record as the first and only female soloist to exceed 100,000+ copies in the 1st week in just 2 days. https://t.co/ybge4Kori2 — HANTEO SALES (@hanteosales_twt) October 29, 2019



Congratulations to Taeyeon!