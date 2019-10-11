Kangnam & former speed skater Lee Sang Hwa to tie the knot today!

Singer Kangnam and former Olympic speed skater Lee Sang Hwa will be holding their private wedding ceremony today (October 12)!



The two stars will be hosting their wedding ceremony at a hotel in Seoul this afternoon, with their close friends and acquaintances present. Ahead of the ceremony, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa also plan to greet the press during a brief conference.

Meanwhile, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa first met while filming for SBS's 'Laws of the Jungle' back in September of last year. After going public with their relationship in March of this year, the couple announced their marriage plans a few months later in August.

Kangnam debuted as a member of hip-hop group M.I.B in 2011 before transitioning into a trot singer. Speedskater Lee Sang Hwa is the older of two Olympic gold and one silver medals in women's individual 500 meter skating. She announced her retirement from the sport in May of this year.



Congratulations to the newlyweds!