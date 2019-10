H.O.T's Jang Woo Hyuk has dropped a stylish, grungy MV for his solo comeback single "WEEKAND".

A groovy hip-hop/R&B track highlighting Jang Woo Hyuk's chill vocals and chic performance, "WEEKAND" brings back the veteran idol singer/dancer's more carefree, artist vibe. Catch Jang Woo Hyuk's fancy moves and swag in his full "WEEKAND" MV, above.