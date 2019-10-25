IN2IT celebrate their second anniversary

Boy group IN2IT is celebrating its second anniversary since debut.
The rookie group debuted on this day in 2017 and are now taking time to celebrate their anniversary as fans congratulate them on Twitter.
Happy anniversary to IN2IT!
