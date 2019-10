X1's Lee Eun Sang is trending worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate the rookie idol's birthday.

The popular idol rose to fame through 'Produce X 101' and fans all around the world are taking to Twitter to congratulate him. The hashtags #별보다빛나는은상아_생일축하해 (Brighter than the star Eun Sang, Happy Birthday) and #HAPPY_EUNSANG_DAY both trended worldwide.

📂 files

└📁 important

└📁 very important

└📁 very very important

└📁 eunsang’s 17 years of angelic existence



𝙡𝙤𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙚𝙪𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩 𝙣𝙤𝙬! #별보다빛나는은상아_생일축하해#HAPPY_EUNSANG_DAY#시월의별_이은상_생일축하해

Happy birthday to our precious angel, Eunsang!

I hope you keep shining and making the world a better place with your voice and your sweet smile!

I love you. ♥️#별보다빛나는은상아_생일축하해 #HAPPY_EUNSANG_DAY pic.twitter.com/NJyHnmkWTG — 𝟐𝒔𝒆𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝒛𝒐𝒏𝒆 (@2SEUNGZONE) October 25, 2019

Happy Birthday to Lee Eun Sang!