HyunA teases Instagram followers with practice room video featuring new music

HyunA has just surprised her Instagram followers with a taste of her next comeback!

On October 5 KST, the idol shared a video through her Instagram account where she and her back-up dancers are seen in a P NATION rehearsal room working on the choreography for one of her new songs. Not only are fans given a teaser of her new choreography, but the introduction to what many fans are assuming will be her next single. HyunA cheekily captioned the video with a simple "Crazy spoiler."

Meanwhile, followers of her Instagram account were generally ecstatic with the unconventional teaser, leaving comments like: "You're the best of all time, this is already a great song," "This is crazy! You're allowed to drop spoilers this way?!", and "I have goosebumps!"



Check out HyunA's Instagram post below!