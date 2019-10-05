4

Kim Kook Heon, Jeong Se Woon, AB6IX's Woong, and SF9's Inseong cook, sing, and bond in teaser for 'Idol Social Dining' episode

Food network Olive TV is less than two weeks away from premiering their new cooking variety show 'Idol Social Dining'!

On October 5 KST, the network released a commercial teaser where the show's host, SG Wannabe's Lee Suk Hoon, invites the viewer to join him and his idol guests (Kim Kook Heon, Jeong Se Woon, AB6IX's Woong, and SF9's Inseong) for a meal. In the teaser, the four boys can be seen socializing with one another through a variety of ways - from preparing and eating a meal together to talking and showcasing their musical talents.

Meanwhile, 'Idol Social Dining' will feature different idols every episode, with the first episode airing on October 17 KST.

Check out the teaser for the first episode above!

