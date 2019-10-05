Im Si Wan proudly poses with participation medal after jogging in 10K marathon

Im Si Wan was among the many participants in this weekend's 'Super Blue Marathon' in Seoul!

On October 5 KST, the idol-actor took to his personal Instagram account to share a set of images of himself posing proudly with his participation medal, captioning it with a simple '10 km marathon' and a number of jogging emojis.

In the image set, he is seen with his shirt soaked in sweat after the event, apparently having just finished his run. Despite his exhaustion, he is smiling brightly at the camera, leaving many of his Instagram followers impressed by his athleticism.

Comments from his followers include: "Si Wan, is there anything you can't do?", "Oppa, fighting!", and "Proud of you!"





Meanwhile, the 2019 'Super Blue Marathon' was held on October 5 at Seoul's World Cup Park.

Check out Im Si Wan's Instagram post below!