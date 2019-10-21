3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Hong Seok Chun reveals that Sulli expressed that she was having a difficult time on her private Instagram account

Entertainer Hong Seok Cheon revealed that Sulli had a private Instagram account.


He appeared on the October 21st broadcast of Channel A's 'Rumor Has It' where the topic of private Instagram accounts came up. He stated: "Sulli had a private Instagram account up till last year and uploaded posts that she was having a hard time. The people around her worried about her and tried to protect her and said a lot of positive words. Recently she was doing a lot better and seemed brighter." 

He continued, stating: "We had dinners after 'replynight' and talked a lot. Sulli received a lot of advice from her seniors, and a lot of people thought it was great that she would talk about negative comments and reveal her thoughts. She was very resilient, which is why her friends were even more shocked. I heard about the news while filming. I couldn't film anymore after."

