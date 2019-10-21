Balming Tiger’s singer-songwriter Sogumm releases her first solo album 'Sobrightttttttt'

Alternative K-Pop band Balming Tiger's singer-songwriter Sogumm released her first solo album 'Sobrightttttttt' on October 21st. Sogumm has been active through Soundcloud. This unique artist has gained attention worldwide by releasing music with many popular artists in Korea such as Jay Park and Simon Dominic.

Sogumm has received great attention both at home and oversea countries with her dreamy music style, mysterious tone and unique pronunciation, lyrics with childhood innocence, and self-producing ability. She recorded her moments of life through 12 songs in this album.

Check out the music videos for her tracks "Smile" and "Kimchisoup" below.