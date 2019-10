TWICE's Sana stunned with her beautiful transformation into Aquaman's Mera.

The adorable idol showed off her fabulous new look in a recent Instagram post made by TWICE's official account. The caption reads as follows:

"This is the 4th October 20th we're spending together, and each year is happier because we're spending it with you.

It was fun to dress up as a movie character.

Thank you for the fun time."