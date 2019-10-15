Highlight celebrates their 10th anniversary

Boy group Highlight is celebrating their 10th anniversary!
The talented boy group has been together for a while since they met, and are now stronger than ever after leaving their B2ST days behind.
Happy anniversary to Highlight!
"The talented boy group has been together for a while since they met"
what kind of word choice
Happy Anniversary Highlight. Eventhough I've known u guys as Beast for 8 years.
