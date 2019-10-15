Highlight celebrates their 10th anniversary

Boy group Highlight is celebrating their 10th anniversary!

The talented boy group has been together for a while since they met, and are now stronger than ever after leaving their B2ST days behind.

HIGHLIGHT Congratulation for the 10th Anniversary

함께할 수 있어 더욱 아름다웠고 서로가 서로였기에 더욱 빛날 수 있었던 우리들의 시간. 서늘한 가을바람과 함께 맞이하는 10주년 오늘, 어느 때보다 따뜻한 마음의 축하를 부탁드립니다.#하이라이트 #Highlight #윤두준 #양요섭 #이기광 #손동운 pic.twitter.com/BXxM4iAQs0 — 하이라이트 (Highlight) (@Highlight_AUent) October 15, 2019

Happy anniversary to Highlight!