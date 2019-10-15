16

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Highlight celebrates their 10th anniversary

AKP STAFF

Boy group Highlight is celebrating their 10th anniversary!

The talented boy group has been together for a while since they met, and are now stronger than ever after leaving their B2ST days behind. 

Happy anniversary to Highlight!

  1. Highlight
2 1,031 Share 100% Upvoted

0

KihyunBooberry-796 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

"The talented boy group has been together for a while since they met"

what kind of word choice

Share

0

L_catzzz444 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Happy Anniversary Highlight. Eventhough I've known u guys as Beast for 8 years.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Highlight
Highlight celebrates their 10th anniversary
1 hour ago   2   1,031
Highlight
Highlight celebrates their 10th anniversary
1 hour ago   2   1,031
BTS, V
BTS V BAGS ANOTHER “FASTEST TO REACH…”
11 hours ago   22   23,097

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND