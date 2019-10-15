AB6IX scores their 1st win for 'Blind With Love' on 'The Show'

AB6IX has scored their first win on 'Show Champion' with their latest release 'Blind With Love'.
The rookie boy group killed it on the charts and on the stage to secure their first win.
Check out their winning performance below!
10
1
AB6IX has scored their first win on 'Show Champion' with their latest release 'Blind With Love'.
The rookie boy group killed it on the charts and on the stage to secure their first win.
Check out their winning performance below!
0
wow, congratulations 💕
0
Congrats they deserve it well done
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment