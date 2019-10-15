10

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

AB6IX scores their 1st win for 'Blind With Love' on 'The Show'

AKP STAFF


AB6IX has scored their first win on 'Show Champion' with their latest release 'Blind With Love'

The rookie boy group killed it on the charts and on the stage to secure their first win. 

Check out their winning performance below!

  1. AB6IX
2 471 Share 91% Upvoted

0

joanner222,503 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

wow, congratulations 💕

Share

0

Dumbuya_Isatou349 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Congrats they deserve it well done

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Highlight
Highlight celebrates their 10th anniversary
1 hour ago   2   1,031
Highlight
Highlight celebrates their 10th anniversary
1 hour ago   2   1,031
BTS, V
BTS V BAGS ANOTHER “FASTEST TO REACH…”
11 hours ago   22   23,097

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND