7

3

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Heize's label gives more details on her collaboration with HOTSHOT's Sungwoon

AKP STAFF

Heize's label has released more details on her collaboration with HOTSHOT's Sungwoon.

After reports of their collab hit the news on October 29, Heize's agency Studio Blu clarified the collaboration track will not be an official release, stating, "They're not going to release the collaboration on music sites. It'll be uploaded on Heize's YouTube channel during her 'Dahye's Remake' segment this week."

In other news, Heize recently made her comeback with her fifth mini album 'Late Autumn', while Sungwoon is currently a DJ on 'Late Night Idol' and a fixed cast member in the Sky Drama variety show 'We Play'.

Stay tuned for news on Heize and Sungwoon's collab.

  1. Heize
  2. HOTSHOT
  3. Sungwoon
  4. Ha Sung Woon
2 702 Share 70% Upvoted

-2

berislavjovanov-7 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Most of us want to have good income but don't know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result best Of Luck for new Initiative...Here For MORE INFO PLEASE just check this SITE...................https://bit.ly/2qPkxOO

Share

1 more reply

MONSTA X, Jooheon, Shownu, Wonho, Kihyun, Minhyuk, I.M, Hyungwon
Monsta X Wins Ministers Award 2019
1 hour ago   6   350

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND