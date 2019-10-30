Heize's label gives more details on her collaboration with HOTSHOT's Sungwoon

Heize's label has released more details on her collaboration with HOTSHOT's Sungwoon.



After reports of their collab hit the news on October 29, Heize's agency Studio Blu clarified the collaboration track will not be an official release, stating, "They're not going to release the collaboration on music sites. It'll be uploaded on Heize's YouTube channel during her 'Dahye's Remake' segment this week."



In other news, Heize recently made her comeback with her fifth mini album 'Late Autumn', while Sungwoon is currently a DJ on 'Late Night Idol' and a fixed cast member in the Sky Drama variety show 'We Play'.



Stay tuned for news on Heize and Sungwoon's collab.