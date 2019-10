BTOB's Hyunsik is gearing up to release his first mini-album 'Rendez-Vous'.

The handsome idol definitely shows off his good looks and is a striking prince with blue hair. He is the epitome of wholesome good looks, sporting an all-white outfit. It seems like he will be greeting fans with a lighter and more sentimental concept.

Are you ready for Hyunsik's solo debut? Stay tuned for more teaser updates.