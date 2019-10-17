Han Hye Jin to appear on upcoming 'I Live Alone' after last week's return

Han Hye Jin will be appearing on the upcoming episode of 'I Live Alone' after last week's return.



On October 17, MBC posted the below photo of next week's participants on social media, and it revealed 'Rainbow Crew' members Sung Hoon, Park Na Rae, Gian84, Lee Si Uhn, and Han Hye Jin as well as guest Heo Ji Woong. Viewers were excited to see Han Hye Jin on last week's episode, it looks like she'll be on another broadcast.



'I Live Alone' producers stated, "It's true Han Hye Jin was in the studio to film for 'I Live Alone'." As for Han Hye Jin's official return as a regular cast member, the producers said, "As we said before, if there's a good topic, we plan for her to continue to participate in the future."





As previously reported, Han Hye Jin and Jun Hyun Moo left the show following their breakup. Stay tuned for updates.



