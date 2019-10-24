2

0

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for October 13 to October 19

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from October 13 to October 19 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 51,456,416 Points

2. Heize - "Falling Leaves Are Beautiful" - 42,147,901 Points

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 41,494,226 Points

4. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 40,416,298 Points

5. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 33,356,447 Points

6. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 32,572,929 Points

7. Paul Kim - "Empty" - 28,702,415 Points

8. Bolbbalgan4 - "Workahaolic" - 28,568,766 Points

9. Paul Kim - "Farewell" - 28,396,806  Points

10. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot" - 27,262,263 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Super Junior - 'Time Slip'

2. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'

3. N.Flying - 'Yaho'

4. Lim Hyun Shik - 'RENDEZ-VOUS'

5. AB6IX - '6IXENSE'

6. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Her'

7. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'

8. Chen - 'Dear My Dear'

9. TWICE - 'Feel Special'

10. ONEUS - 'FLY WITH US'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

2. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"


4. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

5. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

6. Song Haye - "Another Love"


7. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

8. Maktub - "To You My Light"

9. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

10. Hynn - "The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone"

Source: Gaon

