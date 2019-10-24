Korean netizens are happy that BTS's Jungkook cut his hair

Korean netizens are happy that BTS's Jungkook cut his long hair.

The incredibly popular idol grew out his hair but has now reverted back to a clean-cut style that highlights his handsome face.

A recent photo of Jungkook:

Comments include:

"When is hair was long he seemed like an actor but now that it's short he looks like the ideal idol."

"He looks handsome with both, to be honest."

"He looks better with short hair."



"He's so adorable."

"The short hair suits him so well."

Which look do you like better?