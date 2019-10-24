4

Korean netizens are happy that BTS's Jungkook cut his hair

Korean netizens are happy that BTS's Jungkook cut his long hair. 

The incredibly popular idol grew out his hair but has now reverted back to a clean-cut style that highlights his handsome face. 

A recent photo of Jungkook:

Comments include: 

"When is hair was long he seemed like an actor but now that it's short he looks like the ideal idol."

"He looks handsome with both, to be honest."

"He looks better with short hair."

"He's so adorable."

"The short hair suits him so well."

Which look do you like better?

  1. Jungkook
amu_jane1,525 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

I just want Netizens to realise that Jungkook is not a child to be controlled he has his own mind when the day comes that he wants to re grow his again I don't wanna see no more fake fans trying to tell what he can or can't do it's tiring and straight up annoying

1 more reply

Lovelylt3Ladylt3103 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

K Netizens need to realize none of their business what an idol does to their hair or their personal life they need to stay out of their business.

