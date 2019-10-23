Former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Roa, Yooha, & Yebin confirm their new group name and logo

On October 24, startup entertainment agency AlSeulBit Entertainment confirmed the name and logo of their upcoming, 5-member girl group!

Named HINAPIA, this 5-member girl group consists of former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), & Yebin, as well as a 5th member whose identity remains hidden. The girls have recently wrapped up their debut album jacket photoshoot and MV filming, in preparation for their debut some time in November.

Check out HINAPIA's lovely logo, ahead of their official debut!