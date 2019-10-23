20

Posted by beansss

Former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Roa, Yooha, & Yebin confirm their new group name and logo

On October 24, startup entertainment agency AlSeulBit Entertainment confirmed the name and logo of their upcoming, 5-member girl group!

Named HINAPIA, this 5-member girl group consists of former PRISTIN members Eunwoo, Minkyung (Roa), Kyungwon (Yooha), & Yebin, as well as a 5th member whose identity remains hidden. The girls have recently wrapped up their debut album jacket photoshoot and MV filming, in preparation for their debut some time in November. 

Check out HINAPIA's lovely logo, ahead of their official debut!

kira_rofls23 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

the names weird does anyone know what it means ?

i guess itll grow on me

ratmonster2,355 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

not a fan of the logo or name but we’ll get used to it i guess..

