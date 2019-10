According to Warner Music Korea and P-Nation on October 24, singer Crush will be working with Pink Sweat$ for a new collaboration single, "I Wanna Be Yours"!





Pink Sweat$ is a hot, rising rookie R&B singer/song-writer in the U.S, well-known for his hit single "Honesty". Fans can look forward to an explosion of R&B vocal goodness in Crush and Pink Sweat$'s upcoming collaboration duet "I Wanna Be Yours", set for release this October 31 at 12 AM KST worldwide.