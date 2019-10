According to reports on October 19, Cosmic Girls have confirmed their comeback for some time this November and are currently busy finishing up preparations for their new album.

This will mark Cosmic Girls's first comeback in approximately 5 months, since their special summer album 'For The Summer'. The girls are expected to return in mid-November, and will carry out active promotions until the end of 2019.

Stay tuned for more on Cosmic Girls's new album.