Amber to resume solo music activities for her new album 'X' next month

On October 18, Amber's label Steel Wool Entertainment updated fans on the singer's upcoming music release plans.

The label posted via SNS, "With respect to Amber’s wishes, we have postponed this week’s planned release of 'Other People'. Stay tuned next month as 'X' is further unveiled and we’ll see you on the 'X' tour in 2020!"

Last month, Amber released her first single off of her upcoming album 'X', "Hands Behind My Back". Her second single "Other People" was originally set for release on October 15, but was postponed after tragic news of the late Sulli's passing.