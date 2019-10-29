BTS makes heartwarming Twitter posts to commemorate the end of their tour

BTS has uploaded a series of adorable and heartwarming posts along with group shots to celebrate the end of their tour.

Their first tweet shows an adorable mirror shot of the group. The caption reads: "The reason that we can smile this brightly is because ARMY makes us happy."





우리가 밝게 웃을수 있다는건 아미가 우리 행복하게 만들어줬기때문 🙇‍♂️💜 pic.twitter.com/8CnTVI2Br6 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 29, 2019

여러분들과 함께 했던 이번 투어 덕분에 저희가 이렇게 다같이 웃고 있습니다 ☺️

정말 고맙고 다시한번 사랑한다는 말 전해드릴게요

사랑합니다 #JIMIN#BTS pic.twitter.com/zeqOMsgjQD — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 29, 2019

The second tweet reads: "We are laughing together because of the time we spent together on tour with you. We are so thankful and want to tell you that we love you. We love you."



Big congratulations to BTS for finishing their tour!



