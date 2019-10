BTS' 'FAKE LOVE' MV hit 600 million views on October 12 at 4:19 PM KST. This made 'FAKE LOVE' to become the group's third music video to surpass 600 million views on YouTube. 'DNA' has hit 800 million views, followed by 'FIRE' that also hit 600 million views.



'FAKE LOVE' was originally released on May 18 at 6 PM KST.

Congratulations to BTS for reaching another milestone!