Boys Da Capo feel the fall breeze in group teaser images for unit debut

Brand New Music's upcoming unit group Boys Da Capo have unveiled a picturesque new set of teaser images, getting closer and closer to their debut.

For their special debut album, also called 'Boys Da Capo', the BDC members took in the coming fall mood in neat, classy styles, both outdoors in a field of wheat or indoors. The unit is made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan, and their special unit album will drop this October 29 at 6 PM KST.

Check out BDC's newest teasers below.