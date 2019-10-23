Big Hit Entertainment objects to BTS street project in Daegu

Big Hit Entertainment has objected to the BTS street project planned in Daegu, closing the project down for good.

The project was due to be constructed to honor the hometown of Suga who was born in Daegu province. The benches, walls, sidewalks, and more was to be decorated in honor of Suga for a distance of one kilometer in the Buk district.

However, Big Hit has objected to this fact and rendered the project to be called off. Because of this objection, the city stated that it was difficult to continue and that the project would be closed down. A similar project was also planned for V in Daegu's Seo district but that has also been halted due to Big Hit's objection.



