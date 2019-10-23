20

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Big Hit Entertainment objects to BTS street project in Daegu

Big Hit Entertainment has objected to the BTS street project planned in Daegu, closing the project down for good. 

The project was due to be constructed to honor the hometown of Suga who was born in Daegu province. The benches, walls, sidewalks, and more was to be decorated in honor of Suga for a distance of one kilometer in the Buk district.

However, Big Hit has objected to this fact and rendered the project to be called off. Because of this objection, the city stated that it was difficult to continue and that the project would be closed down. A similar project was also planned for V in Daegu's Seo district but that has also been halted due to Big Hit's objection.

borahae3,531 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

it is awesome when fans plant a forest, build a school or support people in need in the name of their fav, but decorating smth without regard to general public is not a good idea and I applaud BH for objecting to it. lets show love in more useful ways <3

BeckywithDgdhat335 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

probably a good idea. lole

