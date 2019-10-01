Amber announces the cities and dates for her North American 'X' Tour

Amber Liu announced plans for the North American leg of her highly anticipated "X" tour. Amber will kick off her 2020 “X” tour with 24 shows beginning on January 17 in Fresno, CA— circling the country with concert stops in San Francisco, Atlanta, Denver, New York, Chicago, Boston, Austin, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Detroit, Vancouver and more, before wrapping on February 22 in San Diego, CA.



Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4th at 10 AM local time. Fan and VIP pre-sales begin Tuesday, October 1st at 1 pm EDT and run through Thursday, October 3rd at 10 PM EDT via Future-Beat.com and AmberLiuOfficial.com.

The “X” tour follows in step with the release of Amber’s debut music video and track from the upcoming album of the same name, the electro-driven “Hands Behind My Back,” which she premiered for fans via a global stream on September 19 from her exclusive “X” album listening party in Hollywood, CA. The album will feature six new tracks, as well as an added Mandarin version of the song, “Curiosity,” each with a music video directed by and starring Amber.

The K-pop Superstar, Actress, Director, and Influencer Will Be Joined On Tour By Meg & Dia On All North American Dates + Justice Carradine from January 17 – February 4 and Justin Park from February 5 – 22, 2020.





Tour dates and venues are as follows:

Jan 17 Fresno, CA Strummer's

Jan 18 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

Jan 20 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Jan 21 Seattle, WA The Showbox

Jan 23 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

Jan 25 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Jan 26 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

Jan 28 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

Jan 30 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

Jan 31 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

Feb 1 Chicago, IL House Of Blues

Feb 4 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Feb 5 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts

Feb 7 New York, NY Terminal 5

Feb 8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb 9 Pittsburgh, PA Rex Theater

Feb 11 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

Feb 13 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

Feb 14 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

Feb 16 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall

Feb 17 Houston, TX House of Blues

Feb 18 Austin, TX Scoot Inn Austin

Feb 21 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Feb 22 San Diego, CA Music Box

Will you be attending?

