Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Brown Eyed Girls count down to 'RE_vive' comeback with individual teasers of Narsha

Brown Eyed Girls are only eight days away from their comeback!

On October 20 KST, the group released a pair of individual teaser photos of member Narsha through their official social media channels. For the concept photos, Narsha rocks fiery pink-orange hair, looking equally striking in both all-black and all-white looks.

Meanwhile, the girl group's new album 'RE_vive' is set for release on October 28.

Check out both of the full teaser images below, and stay tuned for more Brown Eyed Girls comeback news.

