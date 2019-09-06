Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TWICE to release 2nd full album in Japan '&TWICE' with title track 'Fake & True'

TWICE will be returning in Japan with the release of their 2nd full album, '&TWICE'!

Set for release physically this November 20, TWICE's 2nd full Japanese album is expected to contain a total of 10 tracks, including an all-new title track called "Fake & True". The album will also include the girls' summer Japanese singles "Happy Happy" and "Breakthrough" plus more. Finally, '&TWICE' will be available in 4 unique versions including first press limited editions A and B, a regular edition, and a limited edition version for ONCE Japan members. 

Can't wait for more info on TWICE's comeback in Japan!

3

frickybts27 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

These are some exiting news! I just hope that they don't overwork them too much especialy since Mina's condition is not on it's best. Wish them best of luck!

2

mergen212 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

We want news on the comeback date!! Fake&True sounds very interesting tho

