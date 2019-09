SuperM has rolled out more teaser photos for Taeyong.

After releasing two batches of teasers, SuperM unveiled another set of 4 photos of Taeyong on September 8. In these photos, light plays an important role in these as shadows cover Taeyong depending on the light. Instead of a dramatic display of boldness, these concept teasers reveal a more subtle side of Taeyong's charismatic charm.

Stay tuned for more teasers from SuperM until the unit's official debut on October 4!