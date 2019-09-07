Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Seventeen reveals Real version concept photo for 'An Ode'

Seventeen has revealed another concept photo for their new album.

In addition to album's 'Truth' version, this image represents the album's 'Real' version, a group photo taken in black-and-white. The boys are all spread out, standing in the middle of an industrial site. The boys have also previously released individual concept photos for both the 'Truth' and the 'Real' version of the album. 

Stay tuned for Seventeen's official comeback with their 3rd studio album 'An Ode' on September 16!

