Super Junior reveal promotion calendar for September & October

September and October will be full of Super Junior, each week until the release of their 9th full album!

Ahead of their full group comeback this coming October 14, Super Junior have released a promotional calendar marked with some very important dates throughout September and October. However, the calendar has yet to completely reveal what special events Super Junior have in store for fans, as numerous dates are marked with a question mark!

Still, you can follow the calendar below for all things Super Junior, including the return of 'SJ Returns' season 3 premiering this September 9!