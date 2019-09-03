Lee Seung Gi & Jasper Liu begin filming for Netflix series 'Together'

According to reports on September 4, filming for 'Netflix's newest variety series 'Together' recently began in Indonesia back on September 2.

Previously garnering attention for the combination of Lee Seung Gi and top Taiwanese actor Jasper Liu, 'Together' is produced by Jang Hyuk Jae and Jo Hyo Jin of 'Busted'. The variety series allows stars to travel around the world in order to meet their fans up-close and in-person, and currently, Lee Seung Gi and Jasper Liu are meeting up with some of their fans in Indonesia!

After a week of filming in Indonesia, the two stars will also travel to another country for additional filming. Be on the lookout for news on 'Netflix' original variety series 'Together', coming soon!

