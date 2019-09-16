Sunny hilariously recoils after being asked to make eye contact with fellow Girls' Generation members

Sunny made viewers laugh with her realistic reactions to her fellow Girls' Generation members.

She appeared on the September 16th broadcast of Channel A's variety show 'Eye Contact'. MC Kang Ho Dong asked her if she had "any members in Girls' Generation with whom she wanted to make eye contact with".

Sunny replied: "Is that really necessary? With the members? They talk too much. We have nothing to talk about" showing off a comical disgust.

The Girls' Generation members have been together so long that they bicker and laugh together like sisters.

